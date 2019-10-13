More sports tidbits from the past in the small city of Sleepy Eye!

50 Years Ago, 1969

•The Sleepy Eye high school cheerleaders attended an annual regional cheerleader clinic in Granite Falls, MN. There were over 500 cheerleaders in attendance.

40 Years Ago, 1979

•Sleepy Eye’s volleyball team defeated New Ulm Cathedral 2-0 as they prepared for Mankato Good Council and No. 1 Gaylord. The Indians were coached at this time by Paulette Ibberson.

•The Knights football team defeated Long Prairie 14-12 for win number five on the season. Randy Kosak forced a key fumble late in the game as Long Prairie was driving in Knights territory to secure the win for St. Mary’s.

30 Years Ago, 1989

•Led by Chad Berg, the Sleepy Eye Indians football team defeated the Sanborn-Lamberton/Wabasso Rebels 27-21. Berg ran for 71 yards on 16 carries. The Indians totalled 119 of their 176 total yards on the ground.

•Beth Kreinke made history as she was the first member of the Sleepy Eye tennis team to represent the school in the Class A State Tournament for the Individual bracket. The tournament was held in Monticello, MN.

20 Years Ago, 1999

•Del Monte held their annual golf tournament on Oct. 1. Despite snow, the tournament went on. Yes, snow. The snow also did not stop the Knights in their homecoming game as they defeated 30-8 over New Ulm Cathedral.

•The St.Mary’s-Sleepy Eye Cross Country team participated in its’ first-ever Tomahawk Conference meet. The varsity girls team finished in second place. Emily Schwartz finished third and Geri Carr finished seventh. Each of the girls were named All-Conference Honorable Mention.

10 Years Ago, 2009

•St. Mary’s volleyball defeated Springfield 3-1 in four sets. Allison Woitas had six kills and 10 digs. Neah Helget added 31 digs, while Nevada Helget had 26 set assists.

•The Sleepy Eye Public School board voted on whether or not the school would combine with St. Mary’s for their football program. As we now stand, the schools did not combine and St. Mary’s dropped to 9-man while the Indians remained in Class A.