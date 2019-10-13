Sleepy Eye Food Shelf Manager, Josie Rose, asks donors to NOT leave food donations outside the food shelf door.

Sleepy Eye Food Shelf Manager, Josie Rose, asks donors to NOT leave food donations outside the food shelf door, but rather to leave donations in the collection boxes at Schutz Family Foods or St. Mary’s Church. At the old food shelf, donations could be brought inside the building and left when the food shelf was closed, but there is no enclosed place for this at the new food shelf location.