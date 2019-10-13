On Friday night, the winless St. James Saints traveled to Windom with a golden opportunity to get their first win of 2019 against the Windom Eagles.

St. James' defense gave the visitors a lift early on, forcing a turnover on downs with the ball inside the ten-yard line.

With St. James looking pass their way out from under their own goal post, Derrick Halvorson's pass was intercepted by Dylan Serreyn, who returned the pick to the endzone, putting the Eagles on top 6-0 midway through the first quarter.

St. James was able to drive the ball down the field on their next possession, advancing into the red zone.

Facing a 4th and four on the Windom 17 yard line, the Saints decided to try and take the points, trotting out the field goal unit. Leo Esqueda's kick sailed wide right, keeping the score 6-0.

St. James' defense once again was up to the challenge on the next possession, forcing another turnover on downs from inside the ten-yard line. This time, the Saints' offense answered the bell, driving the ball down the field, with the help of Windom penalties, culminating with a Halvorson pass to Lucas Kulseth for a four-yard strike with 3:51 left in the half. Esqueda added the PAT and the Saints held a 7-6 lead.

Windom struck quickly before the end of the half, with a deflected pass finding the hands of Serreyn, who streaked down the field for a 74-yard touchdown pass.

The teams traded interceptions and punts throughout the third quarter.

Facing a 14-7 deficit heading into the fourth quarter, the Saints looked primed to tie the game after forcing a turnover. A pair of false starts put the Saints in a 4th and 20 hole, the Saints picked up 18 yards, turning the ball over on downs.

St. James forced another turnover, taking over deep in Windom territory.

With the ball on the Windom six-yard line, Logan Carlson's pass was intercepted in the endzone, giving the ball right back to Windom.

The Saints' defense once again held strong to the task, forcing a Windom punt.

On the ensuing possession, Carlson found Nelson Aguilar for an 18-yard gain. On the next play, Carlson galloped 44 yards for a touchdown. The point-after try sailed through the uprights, tying the game at 14.

In the overtime, Windom received the ball first, and, on their first play, quarterback Kade Sammons found Conner Redman for a ten-yard touchdown pass. Sammons ran in the two-point conversion, giving the Eagles a 22-14 lead.

On St. James' first play in the overtime, Carlson hit Daevon Anderson for a touchdown. Needing a two-point conversion to extend the game, the Saints dug into their bag of tricks.

Derrick Halvorson lined up at center and snapped the ball to Logan Carlson, who was spread wide right. The snap deflected off Carlson's hands and the Saints' bid for a victory fell just short of the goal line.

The loss pushes the Saints to 0-6, while Windom improves to 2-4.

St. James team totals:

Passing:

Derrick Halvorson 8/20 100 yards TD 2 INT

Logan Carlson 6/10 74 yards TD, INT

Rushing:

Lucas Anderson 17 carries 68 yards

Derrick Halvorson 5 carries 21 yards

Freddy Carreon 5 carries 22 yards

Logan Carlson 3 carries 47 yards TD

Lucas Kulseth 2 carries -9 yards

Receiving:

Daevon Anderson 4 catches 49 yards TD

Nelson Aguilar 2 catches 30 yards

Lucas Kulseth 3 catches 41 yards TD

Logan Carlson 2 catches 23 yards

Lucas Anderson 2 catches 13 yards

Derrick Halvorson 1 catch 18 yards

Defensive leaders:

Freddy Carreon 9 total tackles

Steven Balbuena 8 total tackles

Lucas Anderson 7 total tackles, INT

Frank Suarez 7 total tackles, FR

Peyton Engelking 7 total tackles, TFL

Logan Carlson 6 total tackles, INT

Lucas Kulseth 6 total tackles

Derrick Halvorson 5 total tackles

Adrian Luna 2 total tackles, sack

Erik Morales Banda 1 total tackle, TFL, FR