After an emotional win last Tuesday, the St. James Area volleyball team kept up their strong play, defeating New Ulm and Blue Earth, pulling their record to 11-11.

On Thursday, the Saints fell in the first set to New Ulm 25-14.

St. James bounced back, taking the next three sets in nail-biting fashion, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.

In the fourth set, the Saints found themselves with an 11-5 lead. New Ulm countered with a 12-0 run, taking a 17-11. St. James then answered with a 10-2 run of their own, regaining the lead at 21-19, before closing out the set.

Kelsey Grunewald recorded four aces for St. James. Addie Bowers and Chloe Mickelson each had a pair of aces.

Kaydi Anderson led the Saints with 14 kills. Korryn Karau had eight kills of her own. Bowers finished with seven kills. Grunewald and Maddie Brey each had six.

Karau and Mickelson had 13 and 18 digs, respectively, on the night. Kaydi Anderson led the Saints with three blocks.

On Tuesday night, the Saints swept Blue Earth Area, 25-16, 25-14, 26-24.