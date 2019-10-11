Annual event celebrates everything good about apples.

It was Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch Time Thursday with Crookston’s Head Start/ Early Head Start at the Crookston Family Service Center.

In celebration of National Farm to School month, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council joined schools, preschools, colleges, and hospitals across the Great Lakes Region states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio in the sixth annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch. Participants celebrate National Farm to School Month and local farmers by crunching into locally grown apples on Thursday, October 10!

Activities throughout the day were held at each center. There were special guests such as the local fire department, police department, community partners, farmers, and district legislators!

This collective crunch encourages healthy eating and supports farm to school and local food initiatives throughout the Great Lakes Region. We would love it if you could join us on this day. It would be a great opportunity to dialog around the issues of Farm to School/Early Care and more broadly, Child Nutrition Programs. Tri-Valley is a strong advocate of Farm to School and Early Care and center staff would love to have a deeper conversation of how Tri-Valley incorporates the Farm to Early Care Initiative in our centers and to share what Farm to Early Care looks like to TVOC.

The menu for the day was sourced locally and came from a variety of farms in the area.