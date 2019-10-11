The Greater Redwood Area Suicide Prevention (GRASP) program is hosting the seventh annual Walk for Life this coming Saturday (Oct. 12) at the falls shelter of Ramsey Park in Redwood Falls.

Registration for the walk is scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m., with the walk set to begin at 10 a.m.

The walk will start and finish at the falls shelter.

Free will donations are being accepted.

T-shirts will also be offered for sale during the event. Funds that are raised will be used for scholarships to area seniors and for trainings for community professionals and community members.

During the walk, GRASP has scheduled music, a hot dog lunch, a flower release and, weather permitting, some yard games. Jason Baune will also have his race car there.

GRASP is dedicated to eliminating suicide through support, education and resources for those affected by mental illness. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the Walk for Life this Saturday.

Learn more about GRASP and its efforts in the community by visiting its Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/grasprwf/.