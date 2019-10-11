On October 15, Crookston High School will host "FAFSA Night" (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) from 5:30-7 p.m. at the high school. October 1 was the first date for submitting the FAFSA for the 2020-21 school year.

"The earlier a FAFSA is submitted the more opportunities there are for Federal and State grant money (free) depending on qualifications," said a release from high school Guidance Counselor Leah Zimmerman. "I suggest completing the FAFSA as soon as possible."

At "FAFSA Night", CHS students will be offered help in the lab to complete the FAFSA online with staff from 6-7 p.m. with an informational meeting preceding in the auditorium from 5:30-6 p.m.

Note: Bring your 2017 or 2018 taxes

Questions? Contact Zimmerman at leahkent@isd593.org

REAL TALK ABOUT PAYING FOR COLLEGE

A "Real Talk" session about paying for college and the high school timeline will be held October 16 from 12-1 p.m. and again from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium for students and their parents. The presentation will cover ways to pay for college and how to help your student be debt free, college budgeting/choosing the right school for your budget, high school timeline and graduation requirements, and a time for questions.