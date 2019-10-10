A large crowd attended the 20th Annual United Way of Crookston Soup & Chili Cookoff and Chocolate Extravaganza Thursday at Crookston High School with some participants running out of food before the end of the event.
There were 20 participating agencies with some bringing multiple dishes and entertainment was provided by the Valley Fiddlers.
Crookston firefighters Don Boone, Ryan Tull, Kent Ellingson and Garett Bengtson were guest judges and here are the Judge's Choice winners:
Chili - Professional: No Chunky Junk Chili by DaRoos; Amateur: Kickin' DAC Chili by the Polk County DAC
Soup - Professional: Chicken Dill Pickle Soup by RBJs; Amateur: Loaded Baked Potato Soup by Washington and Highland Elementary Schools
Chocolate - Sinfully Silky Sweet Chocolate by the Golden Link Senior Center
Winners of the United Way raffle prizes were:
Michelle Helgeson - Pink Zebra package
Gary Sundeen - Montagues gift basket
Bryan Boll - Lori Wagner Artisan Jewelry
Mike Muir - $100 cash from LeBlanc Realty
Kent Ellingson - Hugo's $100 gift certificate
Maggie Bryn - Crookston Eye Clinic package
Marilyn Wentzel - Chickadee Coffee and mugs
Eric Morgan - B&E Meats gift certificate
Lori Jensen - Chamber Awards Night ticket
Nate Espinoza - Andy Oman State Farm cooler and package
Stacy Wallace - Ampride car wash gift certificate
Andres Freeman - AmericInn pool party
Amanda Maygra - Renu Dental teeth whitening package
Debbie Knutson - Sweetlight Photo Gallery barn image
*We will update when the People's Choice soup, chili and chocolate winners have been announced*