A large crowd attended the 20th Annual United Way of Crookston Soup & Chili Cookoff and Chocolate Extravaganza Thursday at Crookston High School with some participants running out of food before the end of the event.

There were 20 participating agencies with some bringing multiple dishes and entertainment was provided by the Valley Fiddlers.

Crookston firefighters Don Boone, Ryan Tull, Kent Ellingson and Garett Bengtson were guest judges and here are the Judge's Choice winners:

Chili - Professional: No Chunky Junk Chili by DaRoos; Amateur: Kickin' DAC Chili by the Polk County DAC

Soup - Professional: Chicken Dill Pickle Soup by RBJs; Amateur: Loaded Baked Potato Soup by Washington and Highland Elementary Schools

Chocolate - Sinfully Silky Sweet Chocolate by the Golden Link Senior Center

Winners of the United Way raffle prizes were:

Michelle Helgeson - Pink Zebra package

Gary Sundeen - Montagues gift basket

Bryan Boll - Lori Wagner Artisan Jewelry

Mike Muir - $100 cash from LeBlanc Realty

Kent Ellingson - Hugo's $100 gift certificate

Maggie Bryn - Crookston Eye Clinic package

Marilyn Wentzel - Chickadee Coffee and mugs

Eric Morgan - B&E Meats gift certificate

Lori Jensen - Chamber Awards Night ticket

Nate Espinoza - Andy Oman State Farm cooler and package

Stacy Wallace - Ampride car wash gift certificate

Andres Freeman - AmericInn pool party

Amanda Maygra - Renu Dental teeth whitening package

Debbie Knutson - Sweetlight Photo Gallery barn image

*We will update when the People's Choice soup, chili and chocolate winners have been announced*