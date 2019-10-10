Cash, tools taken; CPD seeks public's help in getting information.

Law enforcement in Crookston is seeking the public’s help in providing any relevant information after a burglary and theft from NAPA/Crookston Welding in Crookston late Wednesday night or early Thursday, Oct. 10.

The report came in around 7 a.m. Thursday. The resulting investigation indicates entry was gained through a rear door in the building between 7 p.m. Wednesday and approximately 7 a.m. Thursday. Tools and cash were taken; the exact amount is still being determined.

The Crookston Police Department is seeking information in relation to this incident. If anyone observed a vehicle or people at or near NAPA/Crookston Welding during the time in question, or if you have heard or otherwise learned of any details regarding the incident, you’re asked to contact the CPD at 281-3111.