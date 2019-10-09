Wesley United Methodist Church is celebrating its 140th Anniversary on Sunday, October 13 at the church with dessert pizza from the “Bread of Life” wood-fired oven, ice cream and beverages for all that join them. The open house will run from 1-3 p.m. with special music at 1:30 p.m.

It’s also the 25th anniversary of the church building on Eickhof Boulevard.

A brief history of the church… The first place of worship for the Methodist Church was over a soldier’s barracks that stood on the northwest corner of Fifth and Main Streets. Later, the Methodist Episcopal Church was formally organized on October 12, 1879 with Rev. C.B. Brecount as pastor.

In 1880, the congregation moved to a little log schoolhouse that stood where the buildings of the former Crookston Milling Company were located on North Main Street. In 1884, the old opera house building, at the corner of South Broadway and Fletcher where the present Post office is located, was purchased by the Methodist people. This site was then sold in 1903 to the federal government for the new Post Office and the church moved to a lot near Fletcher and South Ash Street. For over 20 years, this was the home for the Methodist organizations.

In 1921, it was voted to erect a new church edifice and, in 1923, the congregation moved to the new site on South Ash Street.

Fast forward to 1978 when a major structural weakness was discovered under the sanctuary. Repairs were made and even more repairs and remodeling were held over the years. In 1989, because of high heating costs and the need for handicapped accessibility, as well as the continuing need for repairs to the 66-year-old structure, it was decided to explore options for a new church.

The present building’s land was purchased in 1990, the first trees were planted in 1991, and, finally in 1994-95 the new building was celebrated.

Beginning in 2010, Wesley United has partnered with Fosston and Erskine United Methodist churches, sharing pastoral leadership, and have been “enriched” by the connection with them in fellowship and worship.

“As we look ahead, we look forward to offering new forms of hospitality in our town and neighborhood, continuing to be a visible and welcoming church reaching out in this growing area of Crookston,” said Wesley United in their 2014 anniversary program.