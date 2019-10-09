Hosted by the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, it'll be held at Tri-Valley Opportunity Council.

Minnesota Council of Nonprofits will host a lunch and learn entitled “The Importance of the 2020 Census” at Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. in Crookston (102 N. Broadway) on Thursday, October 10 from noon to 1 p.m.



The objectives of the lunch and learn are to understand the role of the Decennial Census in the geographic distribution of funds, to discuss the development of internal strategies within your organization that can develop a culture of civic participation, to learn about the census timeline, to learn about census updates, and to brainstorm census outreach efforts. There will also be a discussion and information shared about MCN census grants of up to $5,000 to support mobilization and education efforts.



Session Background: The census is part of democracy that matters to all Minnesotans. 15 billion dollars that are currently allocated to Minnesota by the U.S. are at stake. This critical funding supports programs like Medicaid, highway planning, and programs that aid low-income households, rural communities, and communities of color. Every person we count matters and contributes to our beautiful and vibrant community.



Speaker Bio: Michelle Chang is the policy and equity coordinator at MCN. Her primary focus is building power around Census 2020 in partnership with MCN's many nonprofit members. She also works internally to ensure that policies and procedures center around ending disparities in power, money, access, and more.



If you have any questions about the lunch and learn, contact Ashley Charwood, Northwest Minnesota regional coordinator, at acharwood@minnesotanonprofits.org or 218-407-5202.







