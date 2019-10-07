Five 4-H youth from Redwood County participated in the Minnesota 4-H state horse show, which was held Sept. 13-16, 2019.

This year, 634 youth from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair.

Participating 4-Hers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.

Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H horse project learn about show, trail and endurance riding, test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams and study horse science.

Youth may participate if they own or lease a horse. There are even options for youth who are interested in horses but don’t have access to one in their community.

“Through the Minnesota 4-H state horse show, youth build communications skills, gain deeper learning and interest in horses and build relationships with caring adults,” said Renee Kostick, Extension educator who manages the 4-H horse project in Minnesota. “These experiences contribute to their success in school, community and futures.”

The following youth were members of the Redwood County delegation:

• Rachel Coudron of the Milroy Go-Getters placed 14th in her Jumping Figure 8 competition, 24th in the Key Race and 33rd in barrels. She also participated in the trail class competition.

• Sophie Kodet of the Golden Gophers placed first in Barrels, Jumping Figure 8 and Key Race in Grade 6 competition.

• Michael Tauer of the Gold-en Gophers placed first in Horse Training Step 3 competition.

• Morgan Kodet of the Golden Gophers placed sixth in Jumping Figure 8 and eighth in Key Race Grade 6 competition.

• Jenna Whitmore of the Gloria Dei Riders finished eighth in Jumping Figure 8 Grade 11 competition.

The Minnesota 4-H state horse show is a competitive event.

To learn more about 4-H or Redwood County 4-H horse project, contact Stacy Johnson, 4-H program coordinator, at (507) 637-4025, or visit z.umn.edu/4Hhorse.

- Submitted photo