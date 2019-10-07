Crookston’s Nancy Halstenson is the latest recipient of a new furnace and install as part of the Lennox “Feel the Love” initiative that has deserving individuals and organizations across the country being nominated to receive heating or cooling equipment at no cost.

Friday, Justin Morken and Jade Lufkin of Crookston’s certified Lennox dealer, Grove Mechanical, installed Halstenson’s new furnace at her north Crookston home.

Oct. 5-6 was “Feel the Love Weekend,” and Lennox dealers were installing free heating and cooling equipment at nominated individuals and organizations across the country.

According to the Feel the Love program, “recipients are selected based on a variety of criteria, including physical, mental, or social disabilities; financial challenges; job loss; military service; and community service. But beyond that, each recipient has one thing in common: They always put others first.”