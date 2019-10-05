50 years ago

October 1969

• The Redwood County board agreed to temporarily reopen the old road between Redwood Falls and North Redwood until confusion could be cleared up about how residents who lived along that road were to get to and from their homes.

• Under the new Motion Picture Association of America ratings system created the year earlier, the first “R”-rated movie to appear at the Falls Theatre was Goodbye, Columbus.

• The Scott-Preusse dealership offered a new service for their customers: the Computer Reminder Service, Inc., based out of Chicago. The service used computer technology to help customers remember four important days of their choosing every year, such as birthdays, anniversaries, medical checkups, sports events, etc.

• A lightning bolt shorted out the fire siren in Gibbon, making it blow for three minutes and fooling many area residents into thinking there was a tornado on the way.

• A Gazette editor apologized to readers for his having to photograph the RFHS homecoming game instead of the usual photographer, who was still in the hospital recovering from an accident. The editor apologized specifically for photographing half the game with his lens cap on the camera, therefore depriving readers of many no-doubt Pulitzer-quality local sports photos.

25 years ago

October 1994

• Stefanie Gorres and John Jenniges were crowned the RVHS Homecoming queen and king for the 1994-95 school year.

• Officers of the Brown, Lyon and Redwood County Drug Task Force went to the Tracy area to destroy approximately 7,000 marijuana plants growing wild near the city. The Gazette article went out of its way to mention the destroyed plants “were not of particularly high quality.”

• MnDOT announced that Highway 19 between Redwood Falls and Morton would receive a major, $3.3 million facelift in the next two years. The remodeling would include an entirely new stretch of highway constructed about 800 feet to the east of the then-current Highway 19 and the replacement of the two bridges along the old stretch of road.

• For the fifth year in a row, the RVHS girls tennis team was named the Southwest Conference champion.

• More than 50 participants walked either five or 10 kilometers in a pouring rain to raise funds for the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

• A single-engine plane crashed near Lamberton, killing a Lewisville man.

10 years ago

October 2009

• Nikki Tatge and Travis Gewerth were crowned the RVHS Homecoming queen and king for the 2009-10 school year.

• Lee Simmons, command sergeant major at the Redwood Falls National Guard Armory, retired after 38 years in the Guard.