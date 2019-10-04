ALTRU CLINIC IN CROOKSTON OFFERING FREE CLINICAL BREAST EXAMS IN OCTOBER ON TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS FROM 8 A.M. TO 3:30 P.M. BREAST EXAMS ARE ENCOURAGED FOR WOMEN OVER THE AGES OF 25. TO SCHEDULE YOUR BREAST EXAM, PLEASE CALL 281-9100.





Friday, October 4



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.



Crookston Eagles On Friday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 6 p.m. and meat raffles are back as well as the kitchen serving food from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and no dinner due to a private party.





Saturday, October 5



Prairie Skyline Foundation Fundraising Rummage Sale for the Old Cathedral will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 323 Houston Avenue. Items include a desk with bookcase topper, toddler bed, rocking chair, adult trike and lots of household and gardening supplies.



Crookston Fire Department Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main fire hall. There will be ladder truck rides, thermal imager demos, station and equipment tours, spray a fire hose, try on firefighting gear, door prizes, refreshments, Sparky the Fire Dog, fire safety brochures, sign up for a free in-home fire safety inspection, learn how to use a fire extinguisher, meet your Crookston firefighters, and participate in the Kids ID program provided by the Minnesota Masons. There will also be a bake sale by the Fire Auxiliary.



Crookston Gun Club Rifle Range will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 12, 19 and 26, and from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27. Targets will be furnished. The range will not be open if it’s raining or snowing. Any gun club members available to assist are requested to report to the range on the scheduled dates. For questions, call Wayne Swanson at 281-4343 or 280-2013. Crookston Gun Club is located one mile north of UMC west of Hwy 75.



Burgers and Beets will be served from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the John Deere (Valley Plains Equipment) parking lot on Oct. 5 and 6. Single burger meal with chips and pop for $5 and double meal is $7. All proceeds go to Crookston Troop 41 to help fnd the upcoming scouting year. If beet harvest is not running, burgers will be rescheduled.



Annie Fitzgerald Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in UMC’s Kiehle Auditorium with special guest M. French. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door and $10 for students and can be purchased from www.anniefitzgerald.com.





Sunday, October 6



The Master Chorale of Fargo-Moorhead will perform at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fertile at 4p.m. For more info, call Pastor Phil Larsen at 218-945-6696.





Monday, October 7



Homecoming Week at Crookston High School and Highland Elementary is October 7-11. Monday is U.S.A. Day (red, white, blue), Tuesday is Holiday Day (celebrate your favorite holiday), Wednesday is Sports Day (wear your favorite jersey or t-shirt), Thursday is Color War Day (1st and 7th grade = green, 2nd and 8th grade = yellow, 3rd and 9th grade = red, 4th and 10th grade = blue, 5th and 11th grade = white, 6th and 12th grade = black. Staff wear orange. Friday is Pirate Pride Day so wear your Crookston Pirate gear. Tuesday, Oct. 8 there will be Coronation at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 is a 2W day and there’s Powder Puff football at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 will be the students vs. staff volleyball during Primetime. Friday, Oct. 11 the Pepfest will be at 10 a.m. and the Homecoming Court will visit Highland at 1:45 p.m. plus the Homecoming Dance for grades 9-12 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. with $8 cost.



Altru Flu Shot Clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 17 and 25 in Crookston. For more info, visit altru.org/flu.



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



Crookston School District Informational Meetings will be held October 7 at 12 p.m. at RBJ’s, October 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Drafts, October 15 at 12 p.m. at DaRoos. Learn about the bus garage and operating levy questions on the upcoming referendum.



Villa Auxiliary will meet at 3:15 p.m. in their library.



Crookston Eagles On Monday, they’ll have $6 burger baskets from 5:30-7 p.m. On Wednesday, they’ll have the Tri-Valley RSVP Luncheon. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. On Friday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 6 p.m. with meat raffles and the kitchen will be serving from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and a potato dumpling or walleye dinner from 6-7 p.m.





Tuesday, October 8



Medicare 101 will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Crookston Library with staff from Longtin Agency to answer questions.



UMC Trap will face USA College at 3 p.m. at the Crookston Gun Club.



Crookston Area Women’s Chorus First Rehearsal will be held at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. All area singers are invited to attend this rehearsal.



VFW Post 1902 and Auxiliary Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the VFW.



RiverView Health Childbirth Classes will be held from 7-9 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 on October 8, 15 and 22. The classes are free to anyone delivering at RiverView or they cost $25 for those delivering elsewhere. Pre-registration is required by calling 281-9300.



CHS Volleyball will face Warren/Alvarado/Oslo at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Wednesday, October 9



Crookston Rotary Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



WOW: What’s On Wednesday will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library. They’ll make popsicle stick monsters. WOW is geared toward children ages 7-12.





Thursday, October 10



Rydell National Wildlife Refuge Closed to General Public October 10-12 for Accessible Deer Hunt in cooperation with Options Interstate Resource Center for Independent Living.



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Crookston Rotary Club Rose Sale Pick-Up will be held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Montagues Flower Shop.



Foot Care Clinics will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 and 24 at the Golden Link Senior Center. Foot soaks and nail trimming are provided. A fee of $20 is charged per client. Call 281-3072 for an appointment.



Minnesota Council of Nonprofits “The Importance of the 2020 Census” Lunch and Learn will be held from 12-1 p.m. at Tri-Valley at 102 North Broadway.



UMC Trap will face USA College at 3 p.m. at the Crookston Gun Club.



20th Annual United Way Soup & Chili Cook Off and Chocolate Extravaganza will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. in the CHS Commons. Cost is $5 per person and ages 5 and younger are free. Vote for your favorites and enjoy. Donations are also greatly appreciated.



CHS Volleyball will face Roseau at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Friday, October 11



Golden Link Senior Center On Oct. 11 they’ll have an egg bake and rolls from 8:30-10 a.m. by freewill donations. On Oct. 16 they’ll show a free movie “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” at 1;30 p.m. On Oct. 17 they’ll have the 4-hour refresher defensive driving class at 1 p.m. Call 281-3072 for reservation. On Oct. 23 there will be the 1st Annual Harvest Festival at 5:30 p.m., formally the annual Halloween party. There will be a country-style bbq rib dinner, wine basket raffle and more. On Oct. 24, Nov. 5 and Nov. 26 there will be Medicare review updates from Longtin Agency. On Oct. 30 they’ll show a free movie “The Hustle” at 1:30 p.m. On Nov. 7 and 8 they’ll have a trip to see “Mamma Mia” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater. Cost is $350 and call 281-3072 to sign up. On Nov. 10 they’ll have the annual Golden Link Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost for a space is $10.



UMC Soccer will face the University of Mary at 3 p.m. at the UMC Soccer Fields.



CHS Football will face Breckenridge at 6 p.m. at the UMC Football Field in their Homecoming game.



UMC Volleyball will face the University of Mary at 6 p.m. in Lysaker Gym.





Saturday, October 12



UMC Cheer Club Mini Cheer Clinic for ages 4-18 will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. with drop-off at the campus mall. Cost is $30. Participating kids will learn chants, cheers, jumps, stunts, pyramids, and dances. Participants will perform at half-time at the UMC football game with the UMC Cheer team. Participants are encouraged to wear a t-shirt or jersey, comfortable pants or shorts, tennis shoes, and have their hair up (if applicable) and bring a water bottle. Any questions, contact Autumn at 320-407-2594. To sign up, visit z.umn.edu/cheer_camp.



UMC Football will face the University of Sioux Falls at 12 p.m. at Ed Widseth Field.



UMC Volleyball will face Minot State University at 3 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.





Sunday, October 13



Breakfast Fundraiser for CHS 7th & 8th Grade Builders Club and Highland School 5th Grade Terrific Kids Program will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge #141 at 112 West Robert Street. There will be waffles and gluten-free pancakes.



Wesley United Methodist Church 140th Anniversary Open House will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the church located at 701 Eickhof Blvd in Crookston. There will also be music at 1:30 p.m., dessert from the “Bread of Life” wood-fired oven, ice cream and beverages.



UMC Soccer will face Minot State University at 1 p.m. at the UMC Soccer Fields.





Monday, October 14



Crookston Library and other LARL libraries will be closed for staff training. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Oct. 15.



Highland PTO will meet at 6:30 p.m.



Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.



Magic Village Magic Show for the Community will be held at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium. Tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for kids under 12.



Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Boo Run Run.” Dress in your favorite costume and hit the trails for a family-friendly run with surprises along the way.





Tuesday, October 15



CHEDA Board will meet at 7 a.m. at Valley Tech Park.



Polk County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Government Center.



RRV Hospice Support Group for Adults will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Crookston Library.



UMC Trap will face USA College at 3 p.m. at the Crookston Gun Club.



STEMsational Tuesday will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Crookston Library. They will experiment with extracting strawberry DNA. This event is geared toward children ages 7-12.



Highland School Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. and again on Wed. Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Scholastic Book Fair will also be held during conferences.



Crookston High School Parent-Teacher Conferences will also be held Oct. 15 and 16.



Author Leif Enger Presentation will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Leif will discuss his latest book “Virgil Wander.”



UMC Volleyball will face St. Cloud State University at 6 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.



Crookston Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.





Wednesday, October 16



CHS Football will face Ottertail Central at 7 p.m. at the UMC Football Field.



Crookston Baseball Association will meet at 7 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles.





Thursday, October 17



NO SCHOOL FOR CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS OCTOBER 17 and 18



Scavenger Hunt will be held October 17-18 at the Crookston Library for kids during the school break.



Cupcake Decorating will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library for kids ages 12 and under. The event is free with all materials provided.



UMC Trap will face USA College at 3 p.m. at the Crookston Gun Club.





Friday, October 18



3rd Annual Big One Art & Craft Fair will be held Friday and Saturday at the Crookston Sports Center with hundreds of vendors.



MICAH Center - Right Brain Wisdom in a Left Brain World: Creativity Retreat will be held October 18-20 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.



Teen Cupcake Wars will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Crookston Library. This is for ages 12-18.





Monday, October 21



City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week will be held October 21-25. Items will be picked up on your regular pick-up day.



UMC, UMC Trap Team, and MN DNR Free Tips and Tricks Beginner Field/Fowl Hunting Event for Women will be held from 4-7 p.m. at UMC. Learn about the basics of waterfowl hunting and prep. To register, email Michelle Christopherson at mchristo@crk.umn.edu or call 281-8369.



Crookston Park Board will be meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



RiverView Health Monthly Celiac Support Group will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 2 at RiverView on October 21 and November 18.





Tuesday, October 22



UMC Trap will face USA College at 3 p.m. at the Crookston Gun Club.



Women’s Leadership Network “All Things Pretty” Empowerment Event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Crookston Inn with a social followed by Crookston speaker Anna Peterson sharing her personal and inspirational message “In the Blink of an Eye.” Cost is $25 which includes appetizers, speaker and Bingo. For more info, contact Crookston Chamber Director Terri Heggie at 281-4320.



Spinecrackers Book Club will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crookston Library to discuss “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover.





Wednesday, October 23



HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEAR ORANGE FOR UNITY DAY. TOGETHER AGAINST BULLYING. UNITED FOR KINDNESS, ACCEPTANCE AND INCLUSION.



Emergency Preparedness Workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Heather Everson from Options Resource Center for Independent Living will host a workshop addressing what to do in various emergencies.



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held Oct. 23, Nov. 27, and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.



Crookston Park Board Community Discussion on the Crookston Sports Center will be held at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.





Thursday, October 24



UMC Trap will face USA College at 3 p.m. at the Crookston Gun Club.



Crookston Bus Garage Tours will be held at 4 p.m. at the current bus garage downtown.



Crookston Schools Public Information Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium.





Friday, October 25



CHS Swimming will host a Conference Tournament with Fosston, TRF and Warroad at a TBD time at the Crookston Community Pool.



UMC Soccer will face Augustana at 3 p.m. at the UMC Soccer Fields.



UMC Volleyball will face Wayne State College at 6 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.





Saturday, October 26



Rydell National Wildlife Refuge Mentored Youth Deer Hunt for ages 12-15 will take place Oct. 26 and 27. For more info, contact Gregg Knutsen at 218-687-2229 ext. 16 or email gregg_knutsen@fws.gov.



UMC Football will face MSUMankato at 12 p.m. at Ed Widseth Field.



UMC Equestrian Home Show will be held at 1 p.m. at UTOC Arena.



Community Halloween Party will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Crookston National Guard Armory for kids in 4th grade and younger. Wear your costume, play games, walk through the haunted house. Bring a canned food item to help kick off the CHS Leo Club annual food drive.



UMC Volleyball will face Augustana at 3 p.m. at Lysaker Gym.



3rd Annual Community Soars to Defeat Cancer Event will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles. There will be a free-will donation meal, prize bingo, canvas painting, pie toss at local celebrities, children’s Halloween costume contest, bake sale, guest speakers and, later, Stars in Bar Karaoke.





Sunday, October 27



UMC Equestrian Home Show will begin at 9 a.m. at UTOC Arena.



Harvest Dinner at Trinity in Fisher will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fisher.



UMC Soccer will face Wayne State College at 1 p.m. at UMC Soccer Fields.



Free Movie “I Can Only Imagine” at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be held at 3 p.m. at the church with free popcorn and soft drinks. All are welcome.





Monday, October 28



Fall Clean Up at Castle Park will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. There will be jobs for everyone, come out for a few hours or a few minutes.



RiverView Health and ECFE Teddy Bear Clinic will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at RiverView. Tour the hospital, learn from experts and get your teddy bear checked out.





Tuesday, October 29



Highland PTO Bingo will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Highland Elementary School. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. There will be Bingo, food, raffles and door prizes.





Wednesday, October 30



UMC Men’s Basketball will face Bethel University in an Exhibition game at 4 p.m. in Lysaker Gym.



UMC Women’s Basketball will face Concordia College at 6 p.m. in Lysaker Gym.





Thursday, October 31



Crookston Library: Decorate a Candy Bag will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at the library. Enjoy witch’s brew and a snack while decorating a candy bag before trick or treating.



UMC Volleyball will face Bemidji State University at 6 p.m. in Lysaker Gym.





Tuesday, November 5



Election Day: Get out there and vote





Saturday, November 16



Rockin’ Chamber Fest will be held at the Crookston Inn. Tickets are available at the Chamber office.





Thursday, Nov 21



Crookston Civic Music League Entertainment Series “An Evening of Piano” with Jason Farnahm will begin at 7 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium. Admission is by season ticket only.





Saturday, November 23



CHS Music Trip Fall Fundraiser Frozen Food Pick-Up and Delivery Day





Monday, November 25



ECFE Grandparents Night will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary School for kids ages 0-Kindergarten and their grandparents or special adult friends.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.