Darin Mjoen threw the pitch at the Twins Sept. 11, 2019 game.

Darin Mjoen, a 1986 Crookston Central High School graduate, threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Sept. 11, 2019. Mjoen works for Thomsen Reuters and they were having a company event at the game, so they were able to have some of their staff members on the field before the game to throw the first pitch.

Mjoen went on to earn a degree from St. Cloud State University and he lives in Savage, Minn. with his wife, Dawn. Their daughter, Maddie, is a freshman at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisc. Mjoen recently retired from the Minnesota National Guard after more than 30 years.

Mjoen’s sister, Robin Reitmeier, her daughter, Kristi Griffin and her granddaughter, Lily Griffin were able to attend the game and be on the field for Mjoen’s pitch, as was their younger brother, Dusty Mjoen, who lives in Moorhead.

“It was an amazing experience!” Robin reports.