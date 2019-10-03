Rebounding from its first loss of the season the Redwood Valley Cardinals throttled host St. James Area 69-7 Sept. 27 in a battle of Section 3AA foes. The Cardinals (4-1) jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead and increased that lead to 48-0 before calling off the dogs.

The freshman and sophomores would tack on 21 more points, as the Cards dominated the game in every facet. The victory will now set up a regular season showdown with rival Pipestone Area (4-1) Friday night for Homecoming.

The Arrows only loss is a 13-12 match-up with Luverne, they handed Blue Earth Area its only loss (40-21) Friday. The Cardinals are 5-1 against the Arrows over the past three seasons, its only loss a 20-17 overtime thriller in the 2017 Section 3AA title game.

One year ago, the Cards defeated the Arrows 16-14 in overtime in the regular season and then stopped a two-point conversion attempt in the Section 3AA title game to win 31-30. Friday night against a completely overmatched St. James (0-5) squad, the Cards jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead, as Carter Peterson returned an interception 66-yards for a score and Connor Josephson hauled in a 33-yard touchdown reception from Bryant Haas.

In the second quarter, Josephson and Haas connected two more times, once on a 50-yard touchdown strike and again on a 64-yarder as Josephson tied a school record with three receiving touchdowns in a game. Jaxon Lang then capped off the first half scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Haas. In the third quarter, Carter Guetter got in on the fun with a pair of long touchdown runs (25, 75) to up the lead to 48-0.

The Cardinal back-ups then got to see action, and Isaac Louwagie would hit Ben Collins on a 42-yard touchdown pass and Aeneas Pacheco would break free for a 35-yard touchdown run that made it 62-0 after three quarter. Freshman Evan Cooper would cap off the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run (unfortunately breaking his collar bone in the process).

Haas had a big game, going 8-of-14 for 235 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, and Louwagie was 1-for-1 for 42 yards and a score.

Guetter had two carries for 100 yards and two scores, Drew Lundeen added three carries for 50 yards (including a 44-yard scamper), Lang had 45 yards, Pacheco two carries for 41 yards and a score, Carter Johnson added four carries for 20 yards, Jordan Mertens had two carries for 15 yards and Adam Bommersbach added one carry for five yards.

Josephson had a Randy Moss like performance with three catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns, Mertens added two catches for 73 yards (including a 58-yard reception), Collins had one catch for 42 yards and a score, Lang added one catch for 10 yards and a score and Guetter had one catch for seven yards.

The Cards finished with 581 yards of total offense compared to 170 for the Saints. Defensively, Kaleb Haase and Chad Maddock both had two solo tackles, a sack and two tackles-for-loss.

Peterson had five tackles and a tackle-for-loss and Lang added four tackles and a tackle-for-loss. Riley Dikken had four tackles, Guetter and Lundeen both had four and Maverick Goblirsch added six tackles, a sack and a tackle-for-loss. The Cardinals will be honoring the 1979 SWC Championship team at the game Friday night.