Tammy Parkin was recently honored for her commitment to Villa St. Vincent and the Benedictine Health System (BHS) Mission and Core Values with the presentation of the 2019 Sister Claudia Riehl Living a Legacy Award in Duluth, Minn. Sister Claudia Riehl, OSB, dedicated endless energy and time, as well as her valuable knowledge and expertise, to further the BHS Mission across BHS. In 2011, the Legacy program began, to honor a single outstanding employee at each organization that honors the greatness of Sr. Claudia. Judith Meyer, Social Services was the winner from 2018 and assisted in the community ceremony.

Parkin, has spent 20 years working in various roles at Villa St. Vincent including Culinary Cook and currently the Enrichment Coordinator, responsible for many staff and volunteer activities in the community.

Administrator Judy Hulst states, “We are proud to recognize Tammy. She received 3 nominations which is outstanding in itself. There were many wonderful comments describing Tammy’s efforts to always go above and beyond for the staff and residents.” Hulst adds, “I can’t say it better than this: ‘Tammy is a positive joyful dynamo of social activity and encouragement! We are a better community because of her.’ We are so proud of Tammy and celebrate this great honor in her name.”

Villa St. Vincent is a member of the Benedictine Health System, a nationally recognized Catholic, non-profit long-term care health system based in Duluth, Minn., sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery, Duluth. BHS provides a full spectrum of health and housing services to aging adults through its short-term care and rehabilitation centers, long-term care centers, assisted and independent housing and community-based services in Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Additional information may be found at www.bhshealth.org.