Art submissions for the Springfield Juried Art Show may be dropped off at the Springfield Public Library Oct. 3-5.

There will be a total of 17 cash prizes awarded for a total of $2,550.

The Springfield Juried Art Show will be at the Springfield Public Library from Oct. 16-Nov. 27.

All are welcome to view the art during regular library hours. Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite art piece.

A reception will be held Oct. 16 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the library.

Artist awards will be announced at the reception at 7:30 p.m. All participating artists and the general public are invited to the reception.

The juried art show is sponsored by a grant from the Pieschel Foundation.