You are invited to attend a concert of choral music featuring “The Master Chorale of Fargo-Moorhead” under the direction of Mr. Aaron Zinter on Sunday, October 6th at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fertile. The concert begins at 4:00 pm. The church address is 100 Jefferson Avenue SW in Fertile, Minnesota.

Founded in 1985 by Lowell Larson, the Master Chorale of Fargo-Moorhead is committed to bringing the very finest in choral music performance. In addition to their annual Christmas dinner concerts, the chorale performs an annual spring concert.

The chorale has also performed with the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony and at Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Lincoln Center in Washington, D.C. Some of the choral music on the program for this concert includes: How Great Thou Art, Lift High the Cross, America the Beautiful, Ain’t Got Time to Die, A City Called Heaven and more. For more information, please call Pastor Phil Larsen at the United in Christ Lutheran Parish office at 218-945-6696.