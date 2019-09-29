Redwood Central Lutheran Parish, which includes Our Savior’s in Milroy, Sundown in rural Springfield, Trinity in Lucan and St. Matthew in Wabasso, gathered Sept. 4 to put together backpack kits for Lutheran World Relief.

Throughout August members of the parish gathered items to be included in the kits, such as notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, rulers and pencil sharpeners at each of the four congregations. Then members came together as a parish to compile the items into 174 book bags.

The parish joined together to do this project to give back and to work together to aid those around the world who need it.

According to Juanita Harberts, Redwood Central Lutheran Parish pastor, “it was exciting to see the smiles and the participation across multiple generations and to know that we can do so much more together. God’s Work Our Hands is an ELCA outreach project that brings communities together.”

As the ELCA Web site says: “Service activities offer an opportunity for us to explore one of our most basic convictions as Lutherans: that all of life in Jesus Christ – every act of service, in every daily calling, in every corner of life – flows freely from a living, daring confidence in God’s grace.”

