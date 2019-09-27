There are no registered ICE detainee sites in North Dakota or South Dakota, according to ice.gov.

Did you know that Polk County’s jail is one of only four ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detainee sites in Minnesota? According to ice.gov, Northwest Regional Corrections Center (NWRCC) in Crookston joins Freeborn County Jail, Sherburne County Jail and the Carver County Jail as the only detention facilities in Minnesota with none in North Dakota or South Dakota.

Tri-County Community Corrections Executive Director Andrew Larson told the Times there were three ICE detainees at NWRCC as of Wednesday and they’ve had 31 total since August. The jail receives $65 a day per ICE detainee or U.S. Marshall inmate, and NWRCC has had a rider through an intergovernmental agreement to house ICE detainees since 2017.

Larson said detainees come from all over the region and stay typically less than a week at a time until they appear in court or are transported to another facility. He added that there has been an increase in the amount of detainees that have been housed in Crookston.



ICE AND ERO

ICE was created in 2003 through a merger of the investigative and interior enforcement elements of the former U.S. Customs Service and the Immigration and Naturalization Service. ICE has more than 20,000 law enforcement and support personnel in more than 400 offices in the United States and around the world. Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) manages all aspects of the immigration enforcement process, including identification and arrest, domestic transportation, detention, bond management, and supervised release, including alternatives to detention, says ice.gov.

In addition, ERO removes “aliens” ordered removed from the U.S. to more than 170 countries around the world.