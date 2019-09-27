The Knights Cross Country team left very early Saturday morning, Sept. 21, to compete in the Milaca Mega Meet. It turned in to a "mud run."

The Knights Cross Country team left very early Saturday morning, Sept. 21, to compete in the Milaca Mega Meet. Coach Lisa Hagen said this is the world's largest one day, high school only, cross country meet — this year with 5,250 finishers among 6,700 registered runners, from over 100 schools.

The meet started with a lightning delay and subsequent evacuation to the busses. With the late start, all 7th and 8th graders — who had been scheduled for a 3200 meter race — were invited to hop into the 9th grade boys and girls’ 5000 meter races.

Knights results

8th grade girls, 203 runners: Elle Kyllonen, 27:36.8, 102nd place; Jillian Stone, 28:55.8, 130th place; Ellen Windschitl, 34:46.5, 194th place.

8th grade boys, 305 runners: Elliott Hoffman, 23:03.8, 106th place; Cole Schroepfer, 29:33.9, 284th place, Nico Nosbush 30:07.6, 289th place.

9th grade girls race, 205 runners: Annika Nosbush, 27:36.6, 105th place.

10th grade girls race, 246 runners: Clare Fischer, 21:33.5, 4th place.

10th grade boys race, 418 runners: Laurence Simonsen, 24:42.9, 306th place.

JV girls race, 491 runners: McKenna Dockter, 28:40.7, 273rd place; Kayla Schroepfer, 29:49.6, 330th place; Jenny Piotter, 29:54.7, 333rd place.

JV boys race, 755 runners: Joshua Hagen, 19:50.7, 46th place; Nate Fliszar, 20:22.6, 76th place; Garrett Grathwohl 24:29, 471st place; Charlie Macho, 25:10.9, 522nd place.

The thunderstorm which delayed the start of the meet thoroughly soaked the course. “It turned into an extremely muddy and slippery course,” said Hagen. “Times were slower all around, due to the many falls and caution needed, however the athletes called it the most fun they have ever had at a meet, enjoying a true mud run!”

Hagen said Annika Nosbush and Elle Kyllonen achieved their best times of the season, running the second race of the day, while the course was still fresh.

“Clare Fischer came through strong, placing 4th out of 246 runners in her 10th grade race,” Hagen said, “and Joshua Hagen also had an impressive placing on a very muddy course, 46th out of 754 JV boys! This meet was truly an experience for our runners, with so many good athletes from all around, and on such a muddy course.”

The Knights Cross Country team competed in St. James on Tuesday, Sept. 24 (results in next week’s paper.) They host their home meet on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club, starting at 4:30 p.m. The team invites everyone to come out and cheer them on.