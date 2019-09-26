It has been an impressive stretch of volleyball for the Redwood Valley Cardinals, as they made it eight straight victories with a 3-0 rout of host Springfield Sept. 23 in a non-conference match-up.

The Cardinals (14-3) rolled to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 win to improve to 10-1 in their past 11 matches heading into a key Big South West showdown with Pipestone Area Sept. 26.

Earlier the Cards topped the Arrows (10-7) 2-1 in a tough three-setter at the Wabasso tournament.

In the win over Springfield, Sydney Sommers had a big night up front, racking up a team-high 15 kills and 17 digs to go along with three ace serves and 1 1/2 ace blocks.

Haley Garman added nine kills, two digs, two ace blocks and three ace serves, and Kate Ahrens had seven kills, seven digs and was 12-of-13 serving.

Aubree Hicks finished with 34 set assists and was 10-of-10 serving, Leah Irlbeck added five kills and AJ Guggisberg had six digs and was 12-of-12 serving. Jahlyn Bill chipped in with two set assists, Alexa Steffl had two ace blocks and Sydney Mertens was 7-of-7 serving and had two digs.

In the Cards' recent five set win over Windom Area, Ahrens led the way with 15 kills, 15 digs and two ace blocks.

Irlbeck had a season-high 12 kills and an ace block, Sommers had nine kills, 21 digs and three ace blocks and Garman finished with nine kills and five ace blocks.

Hicks finished with 45 set assists and 15 digs, Steffl had four kills and five ace blocks, Guggisberg had 15 digs and Mertens added six digs.