They give $3,500 raised through this year's 'Ride the Wind for Wendy' event.

With another significant donation, the newly formed HOPE (Help, Outreach, Prevention, Education) Coalition is gaining momentum for brining awareness and resources for suicide prevention to the City of Crookston and the surrounding eight county region.



The coalition was formed when a few concerned residents believed something needed to be done to impact the number of deaths by suicide that had occurred in our area. As a result, more people joined the cause and now it has grown to include not only the city of Crookston but the entire eight county region of northwest Minnesota.



Through donations from community members and regional business leaders the HOPE Coalition is building its outreach efforts to provide resources and information to help everyone know how to access services and supports when faced with stressors or difficult times.



With September, which is Suicide Prevention Awareness month, coming to a close the HOPE Coalition this week welcomed a $3,500 donation from Dylan Reitmeier (Skye Caitlann) and Corey Reitmeier (Kathy Sylvester) from Ride The Wind for Wendy. Dylan shared “that with mental health and death by suicide being in the media and talked about all the time, they wanted to donate the proceeds from their 4th annual Ride the Wind for Wendy to a cause that will make a difference.”



The HOPE Coalition continues to accept one time or sustaining donations and has established the following donation levels:

• HOPE: $1-$99 (recognition on soon to be launched website, discounted training opportunities)

• Heal: $100-$499 (recognition on soon to be launched website, discounted training opportunities)

• Transform: $500-$999 (recognition on soon to be launched website, free training opportunities)

• Thrive: $1,000+ (recognition on soon to be launched website, free training opportunities and Name/Logo on all promotional materials)

All donors will also have access to shared digital materials available to the public for personal or business use for their own suicide awareness and outreach.

The HOPE Coalition thanks the Reitmeier family and honors the memory of Wendy through this generous contribution.

For anyone who may be struggling you can receive 24/7 help by calling 1(800) 282-5005 or texting MN to 471471.



