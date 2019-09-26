A Minnesota man faces two felony charges after a seizure of almost 77,000 vaping cartridges that authorities say contained dangerous levels of THC.

Valentin Andonii of Champlin, a Minneapolis suburb, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance and selling or intending to sell a controlled substance.

The seizure came as lung illnesses tied to vaping have become a major health issue nationwide, with hundreds of people stricken and at least nine deaths. Though a cause hasn't been pinpointed, investigators are examining black market cartridges and their uncertain ingredients.

State officials say the cartridges are believed to have come from out of state for distribution in Minnesota.

THC is the component of marijuana that gives a high.



