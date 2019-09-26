During the Superintendent’s report at the school board meeting this week, Jeremy Olson provided district proficiencies in math, reading and science, and provided comparison numbers to other districts in the region. Olson said, of the districts they compete with for enrollment, Crookston scored higher.

“Reading took a dip, science had a smaller sample size, and we were very excited for math to go above the state average,” Olson explained. “It’s a good milestone for us.”

“There’s good work that Highland has done and CHS has done,” he added. “We’re pretty excited about this.”



District Math Proficiency:

Climax - 32.5%

Fisher - 39.9%

East Grand Forks - 51.5%

Crookston - 56.5%

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo - 57.1%

Red Lake Falls - 58.3%

Thief River Falls - 58.4%

Fertile-Beltrami - 64.4%



District Reading Proficiency:

Fisher - 41.5%

Climax-Shelly - 50.4%

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo - 53.20%

East Grand Forks - 53.9%

Crookston - 57.2%

Red Lake Falls - 59.5%

Thief River Falls - 60.4%

Fertile-Beltrami - 71.2%



District Science Proficiency:

Fisher - 25%

Climax-Shelly - 28.1%

Crookston - 39%

Red Lake Falls - 41.5%

Thief River Falls - 43.8%

East Grand Forks - 47.8%

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo - 48.5%

Fertile-Beltrami - 66.7%