Hawaii police have identified a body recovered from a Honolulu canal as a woman visiting from Minnesota.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that the body of 51-year-old Shannon Bartholomew of Minneapolis was discovered Monday in the Ala Wai Canal.

Police say the death has been classified as suspicious due to the position the body was in upon discovery around 7:20 a.m.

The Ala Wai Canal runs through Waikiki, the state's biggest tourist district.

Autopsy results from the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office are pending.

A medical examiner's spokesperson says Bartholomew's family has been contacted.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii says it spoke to Bartholomew's son, who told a society official she was on an unaccompanied, 18-day trip to Hawaii that began Sept. 5.



