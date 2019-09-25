RiverView Health conducted an emergency preparedness drill on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The drill scenario was that of a gas leak. Patients and employees were evacuated to safe locations, and the Crookston Fire Department and local law enforcement were on site to practice safety procedures.

RiverView Health is part of the Northwest Health Services Coalition with the Minnesota Department of Health’s Emergency Preparedness and Response. The drill was the crescendo of six months of preparatory work by RiverView’s Emergency Preparedness Team working on the drill scenario, logistics and coordination with community partners.

“Full-scale practice is paramount to being able to safely execute in a real emergent situation,’’ stated RiverView President and CEO Carrie Michalski. “Learning is the key reason we drill.’’