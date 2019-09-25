North Country Food Bank, a non-profit organization working to end food insecurity for thousands of low-income individuals and families living in Northwest Minnesota and Grand Forks, North Dakota, announced a new development in its capital campaign this week. The food bank recently received a check in the amount of $200,000 from the Engelstad Foundation.

“You can’t imagine the feeling when I opened that envelope,” said Susie Novak, North Country’s executive director. “Our campaign needed that gift. It puts us much closer to our fundraising goal and will make North Country stronger as an organization. Most importantly, it will increase our capacity to serve thousands of food- insecure individuals and families living in our service area.”

Over the past several years, North Country’s capital campaign has consisted of an ongoing effort to raise funds for a new home for the organization. Initially, the organization planned to build in Crookston at an estimated cost of $6+ million. When a building came up for sale in East Grand Forks, North Country recognized it as an opportunity too good to pass. The existing building is 35,000 square feet in size and was built in 1997. The total estimated cost to purchase the building, complete remodeling, install new equipment, and move is $2.88 million. That represents a savings of more than $3 million in comparison to the initial plan to build.

“North Country Food Bank has been a vital resource for the community, and we are proud to invest in its next chapter,” said Kris Engelstad McGarry, trustee of the Engelstad Foundation. “Last year, the organization provided more than 8.5 million meals to local families and, with this investment, we know they will make a positive impact on many more in need.”

Located at 1011 11th Ave NE in East Grand Forks, North Country’s new building is slightly larger than the 30,000-square-foot building the organization planned to build. It’s one story in height and is located directly off of Highway 2, which will ease the distribution of millions of pounds of food each year. To optimize the building for its own use, North Country will need to add drive-in freezers and coolers, take down some existing walls, and add a double loading dock. When complete, these changes will help North Country process and store increased volumes of nutritious perishable food, improve operational efficiencies, and comply with safety standards set by Feeding America.

Including the recent contribution from the Engelstad Foundation, North Country has raised a total of $1.88 million for the project to date. That leaves a remaining campaign goal of approximately $1 million.

“While the project has made wonderful strides, I encourage folks to step up and give where they can,” added Engelstad McGarry. “Together, we can make the future a reality for North Country Food Bank and the communities it serves.”

Moving forward, North Country is working to finalize plans for remodeling of the building in East Grand Forks, is identifying and purchasing the needed equipment, and is planning for a move later this year. In addition, the organization is continuing its fundraising efforts.

“It goes without saying that we’re deeply grateful to the Engelstad family,” said Novak. “It’s through the generosity of supporters like them that we’re making strides in the fight against hunger. I just hope others will find it within their hearts and wallets to contribute. This is a project with the potential to impact thousands of lives. We also believe it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and we are very excited about the possibilities that will be created by the expanded capacity of our new location.”

About North Country Food Bank

One of five food banks in Minnesota, North Country Food Bank is the sole distributor of surplus quality food and non-food products in northwest and west central Minnesota.

It serves a 21-county area including Becker, Beltrami, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Otter Tail, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena, and Wilkin counties.

In addition, North Country serves the Anishinaabe reservations that occupy some of the same geography as these counties. These reservations include White Earth, Red Lake, and Leech Lake.

Throughout its service area, North Country provides food and non-food products to its 220 member agencies (food shelves and other non-profit organizations that address food insecurity) as well as directly to people in need. In 2018, North Country distributed 10.2 million pounds of product, which was equivalent to 8.5 million meals. For more information, contact Susie Novak, Executive Director, susie@northcountryfoodbank.org, (218) 281-7356.