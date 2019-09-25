Today MNsure announced that Minnesotans will have seven weeks – from Friday, November 1, 2019, to Monday, December 23, 2019 – to shop for 2020 health coverage. Minnesota’s enrollment period is eight days longer than the federal open enrollment period that runs from November 1 to December 15. MNsure is supplementing the federal open enrollment period with a special enrollment period to give Minnesotans more time to find a health insurance plan that works for them.

“This year, Minnesotans will have seven weeks to sign up for health and dental coverage with an effective date of January 1, 2020,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “It’s important to be covered all twelve months of the year. We’re here to help make sure consumers are able to choose a plan and enroll by the December 23 deadline so they can start using their coverage right away in the new year.”

In-person help is available

MNsure has a statewide network of over 1,600 expert assisters who provide free in-person help for Minnesotans looking to apply and enroll into health coverage. Consumers may work with a navigator or a broker. Navigators specialize in MinnesotaCare and Medical Assistance, while brokers can offer advice on selecting a private health plan.

Consumers will be able to view and compare 2020 plans in mid-October so they can be prepared to enroll starting November 1.

MNsure is the only place you can qualify for tax credits to lower costs

For coverage year 2019, 60 percent of private plan enrollees are receiving tax credits averaging more than $5,500 a year per household.

In total, Minnesotans are poised to save over $224 million in tax credits in 2019.

Of the more than 500,000 Minnesotans who found coverage through MNsure, over 85 percent qualified for tax credits, MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance.

For more information on MNsure or to get MNsure Navigator assistance, please contact Nancy Ramon (Tri-Valley Community Assistance Program Coordinator) at 1-800-201-3475.