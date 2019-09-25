James Brosseau, MD now seeing internal medicine patients at Altru Clinics in Crookston, Fertile and Erskine.

Dr. Brosseau is board certified in internal medicine. He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota and earned his Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health degrees from the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. He completed his medical residency at the Marshfield Clinic in Wisconsin. Dr. Brosseau interned at the University of New Mexico, then served as a physician in the Indian Health Service for two years. He is originally from Drayton, North Dakota, and had been practicing medicine at Altru for 40 years.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Brosseau, please call 218.281.9100.



