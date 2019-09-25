Crookston High School is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 ExCEL Award.

Letters informing the junior class of this award were mailed on September 19, 2019.



ExCEL, Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership – is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are leaders in their schools and demonstrate a strong commitment to community volunteerism. Applicable candidates also participate in League-sponsored athletic or fine arts programs. The award winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota.



To apply for the award, please go to the MSHSL.org website http://www.mshsl.org. Click on the Recognition tab where you will find the application form.

All the forms should be completed and turned in to Mrs. Snyder in the Crookston High School Office by Thursday, October 31, 2019.

TRIPLE A AWARD

Crookston High School is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Triple A Award.

Letters informing the senior class of this award were mailed on September 19, 2019.



This program recognizes high school seniors who excel in the arts, athletics and the classroom. Seniors who have a “B” or higher grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities are eligible for nomination.



Triple “A” nomination forms are posted on the MSHSL website at http://www.mshsl.org under “Recognition.”

All the forms should be completed and turned in to Mrs. Snyder in the Crookston High School Office by Thursday, October 31, 2019.