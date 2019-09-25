While the Times continues to zero in on hiring a full-time sports editor, a local student has joined the staff as a part-time sports writer and photographer.

Bailey Bradford is a junior at the University of Minnesota Crookston, a double major in English and English Education with a minor in Humanities. She is 19 and from Mentor, Minnesota, and the daughter of Terrill Bradford and Tom Bradford. She graduated from Crookston High School in 2018.

She is an avid reader and writer, primarily of science fiction and fantasy, and a proudly graduated 4-H member. Bailey spends most of her time in class, riding horseback, or in the performing arts on campus at UMC. She previously was a competitive barrel racer and soccer player.

The Times and Bradford were able to make a connection through the UMN Crookston Counseling and Career Services Center.