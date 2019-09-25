Altru Health System is offering flu shot clinics to make getting vaccinated convenient and to reduce the spread of influenza.

Altru walk-in flu shot clinics include the following dates and times:

• Altru Clinic in Erskine - 23076 347th St. SE; Starting Oct. 1, flu shots are available on a walk-in basis Monday–Friday 8:30–11:30 a.m. and 1–4 p.m.

• Altru Clinic in Fertile - Mill Street & Main; Oct. 4 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Altru Clinic in Crookston 400 South Minnesota St.; Oct. 7, 17 & 25 from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

• Altru Clinic in Red Lake Falls 312 International Drive Oct. 8 & 22 from 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

For more information, please visit altru.org/flu.