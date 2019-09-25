UMN Crookston recognized homecoming royalty at the Golden Eagle Showcase. The all new Regal Royalty for 2019 are Nikki Harsha, a junior majoring in elementary education from Warba, Minn.; and Emmitt Stevens, a senior majoring in health management from Albert Lea, Minn.

Voting took place live during the showcase that included talent, maroon and gold spirit, and interview competitions. The top two students with the most votes were named Regal Royalty.

Regal Royalty kicks off activities taking place through Sept. 29. Visit events.crk.umn.edu/homecoming_2019.

The Regal Court also included Travis Conoryea, a senior majoring in exercise science and wellness from Inver Grove Heights; Lindsey Daml, a senior majoring in natural resources from Fairbanks, Alaska; Paul Hendrickx, a junior majoring in agricultural education from Menahga, Minn.; Peter Hendrickx, a junior double majoring in agricultural education and agricultural communication from Menahga, Minn.; Paige Pettit, a senior majoring in criminal justice from St. Michael, Minn.; and Mikaela Rodriguez, a senior majoring in international business from Laveen, Ariz.