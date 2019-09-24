The annual Fall Festival is being held this coming Saturday (Sept. 28) in Redwood Falls.

The longstanding celebration that has been part of the community for more than a quarter of a century brings people of all ages together to enjoy a variety of activities and to celebrate the start of the season.

For Anne Johnson, Redwood Chamber and Tourism director, the Fall Festival is about tourism, local shopping and having a good time.

The annual fall festival runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and during that time several events and activities have been planned.

New this year is a hip hop dance camp designed for girls and boys in Grades 2-8. A performance will be offered during the fall festival at approximately 1:15 p.m.

The popular princess camp is again being offered this year. It is designed for girls ages three to eight. A performance is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Registration for the hip hop and princess camps is open, and people can sign up through this Wednesday by visiting the Redwood Chamber and Tourism Web site at www.redwoodfalls.org.

According to Johnson, a wide variety of craft and retail vendors will line the streets again this year offering everything from homemade crafts and artwork to non-profit groups providing education.

Some of the other events include:

• The kids pedal pull, with registration at 10:30 a.m. and competition starting at 11 a.m.

• The human foosball tournament at 1 p.m. Teams of five or six may register now for that event. Johnson said each business or agency that competes will have a chance to talk about who they are and what they do as part of this event.

• Extreme face painting

• A variety of concession stands

While this festival is being held in downtown Redwood Falls, Johnson stressed the fact that businesses throughout the community will be part of the annual event.

See more details on the Chamber Web site.