RiverView Health is again sponsoring classes for expecting parents. The course includes four two-hour classes offered on four consecutive Tuesdays. The following class dates are scheduled:

Oct. 1, 8, 15 & 22

The classes will include information on labor support, coping strategies, understanding the labor and delivery process, newborn care, car seat safety, breastfeeding, and infant CPR.

All area physicians encourage their obstetrics patients to attend all four classes, with a support coach, to better understand what to expect during pregnancy and childbirth; and to help ease the fear of the unknown and make for a more enjoyable childbirth experience.

The course instructors for all sessions are labor/delivery nurses at RiverView Health.

The sessions will be held from 7-9 pm in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView, 323 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston.

The classes are free to those delivering at RiverView, with a $25 fee for those delivering elsewhere.

For more information or to pre-register, call the obstetrics department at RiverView at 218-281-9300.