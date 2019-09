New Crookston resident Ginetta Harris recently received her Welcome Home Crookston bag full of local resources.

“The Welcome Home Crookston committee has created a wonderful program to provide new residents with a bag filled with community resource information,” said Chamber Executive Director Terri Heggie. “If you are new to our community, please contact the Crookston Chamber office at 281-4320 so we may provide you with a warm Crookston welcome. Thank you for choosing Crookston, Ginetta!”