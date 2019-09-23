Longtime district volunteer Marcia Meine expressed her disappointment with how the high school principal handled the situation, too.

An emotional grandmother addressed the Crookston School Board Monday saying her granddaughter is being bullied by others after wanting to tell authorities about a potential shooting threat to the high school. Longtime district volunteer Marcia Meine told the board that Crookston High School Principal Eric Bubna did not take action or show emotion with the situation, and expressed her disappointment in Bubna before being stopped by Superintendent Jeremy Olson in regards to staff complaints at a public meeting.

Meine said her granddaughter was on suicide watch after other students allegedly turned the story around to say that her granddaughter was the one who had threatened the school.

Meine described the situation to the Times saying her granddaughter had heard from a group of girls who were on the school bus that a student, who is reportedly new to the district and plays on one of the school’s football teams, had potentially threatened a shooting at the high school. Meine’s granddaughter then allegedly tried to convince the girls that they should tell someone, the school and/or the authorities, about what they heard. The girls reportedly told Meine’s granddaughter they should wait to tell anyone, but, after telling her mother, Meine’s granddaughter met with the police and high school staff.

After interviews with the students involved were held, Meine said, the story later got twisted around with students saying Meine’s granddaughter was the one who had posed the threat to the school. Meine, who was in tears, told the school board that her granddaughter’s “whole class” responded to the rumor and wouldn’t talk to her granddaughter or sit by her and her science partner left her.

Meine’s granddaughter didn’t go to school after learning about the rumor and it took “compassion”, Meine explained, and multiple phone calls from the school’s dean of students and band instructor, Matt Torgerson, and coaches and staff like Nate Lubarski, Dave Emanuel, and Scott Butt to make her feel like she would be welcome to come back to school.

Toward the end of her public forum address, Meine proposed that the school board start a campaign in October against bullying and to remember that it’s coming up on the second anniversary of district sixth grader who took his own life.