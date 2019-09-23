Thank you to all the community members who have come out to support our student-athletes. At the opening football game on Thursday, September 5, we sold out of tickets and the stands were completely full of supporters donning their gold gear.

Thanks to the Classic Cruisers for providing pre-game time to admire your collections, to the Teambackers group that has enlivened our games with your tailgating, and the Just for Kicks Dance team who provided half time entertainment at the September 5 game. If you missed this game, there are more games and other events scheduled, and we hope you will join us for activities during Homecoming Week, September 23 – 29 and help us “Paint the Town” maroon and gold. We want you to know you are always welcome on the Crookston campus

No doubt you’ve seen a little more activity on campus since the students came back. While we were busy with summer pathway programs for grade school and high school students, and hosted teachers from China this summer, things are even more lively on campus now. With a campus community of more than 1,000 students, faculty, and staff in a town of just under 8,000 residents, UMN Crookston has a noticeable effect on the local community. And that’s important, because Crookston is one of only three other communities outside the Twin Cities metro area with a University of Minnesota campus. The others are Duluth, Morris, and Rochester. UMN Crookston is also rather unique in that it is home to the U of M’s Northwest Research and Outreach Center and a regional office of U of M Extension both adjacent to the campus. We are able to partner with these other parts of the University of Minnesota easily and efficiently.

In a study conducted last year, by Tripp Umbach, the University of Minnesota System contributes more than $8.6 billion to Minnesota’s economy. The economic impact of the Crookston campus alone on the state’s economy is $63.6 million along with a $3.6 million impact on local and state taxes and employment impact that supports 763 jobs throughout the state.

UMN Crookston employs more than 250 faculty and staff directly.

As you’ve seen our students, their parents, and families shop at Crookston’s local businesses, eat at local restaurants, use local services, and enjoy local amenities, as do our faculty and staff. It’s easy to see why Crookston seems more active since new student welcome weekend in mid-August.

The events, programming, and cultural activities on campus (so many of which are free and open to the public) have grown in number. We have some exciting events planned this fall (details will be coming soon) that honor our legacy as one of the largest agricultural valleys in the world. And our student-athletes have been working hard and improving in one of the most competitive NCAA Division II conferences in the nation, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

As chancellor of YOUR local University of Minnesota campus, I also ask you to consider supporting the treasure that is UMN Crookston in any way you can. And we’ve been working hard this past year to be good neighbors supporting the community. We hoped you’ve noticed, and we pledge to continue this great relationship.