Join Singer-Songwriter and Crookston native Annie Fitzgerald in Concert, with special guest M French, for an evening of songs and the stories behind them.

The event will be held Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Crookston Kiehle Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 in advance by visiting https://anniefitzgeraldconcert.brownpapertickets.com or $15 at the door. UMC student tickets will be available for $10 at the door with a student ID.

Online advanced ticket sales will be available until 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5th.



ANNIE FITZGERALD

Annie Fitzgerald's music has been described as a blend of Tori Amos intellectual appeal, Sarah McLachlan’s mystical charm and Edie Brickells baroque spirit (Jamsphere).

Honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame as an artist to watch, Fitzgerald released her second album You & Me & the Sun to wide acclaim in June of 2018. Produced by Danny OBrien (The Farewell Circuit, DEM YUUT), the album finds Fitzgerald joining gifted Minneapolis musicians and shaping a textured pop sound mixed with the raw vitality of rock-and-roll.

Since her first release In Good Time, Fitzgerald was a a part of the NYC Indie scene, started a family, and welcomed a move back to her home state of MN and a newfound sense of space to create.

You & Me & the Sun explores connection, vulnerability, love, and sparks in the span of time navigating the balance between motherhood & her life as a songwriter. (www.anniefitzgerald.com)



M FRENCH

Singer-songwriter M French has quickly become a regular on the burgeoning Twin Cities Americana music scene. Known for his positive and uplifting live shows, French's melodies transport and his lyrics tell a story. Our story. A human story.

Raised in small town Ohio and now residing in Minneapolis, French released his EP Winding Road in 2016. Building on the success of Winding Road, French's debut full length album, Sweet Love, is out now. Sweet Love offers 10 original songs exploring the Americana landscape. Produced by Danny O’Brien (The Farewell Circuit, DEM YUUT), and recorded during the long Minnesota winter of 2018, the tracks provide a sonic foundation built upon catchy guitar hooks, and the blending of pedal steel and synth lines.

French unpacks universal themes of love, kindness and community with a conversational lyricism that invites the listener to find themselves in his stories. M French's audiences feel themselves reflected in the warmth of his voice. Not strangers, just unmet friends. (www.mfrenchmusic.com)