Series of 'mini-meetings' at local eateries bookended by two larger public forums

Although there are two more community-wide public forums scheduled before Crookston School District voters answer two ballot questions on election day, Nov. 5, relating to a proposed new bus garage and an extension of an operating levy due to expire in 2022, Superintendent Jeremy Olson is determined to go above and beyond when it comes to getting the word out and informing voters on what the ballot questions are all about.

As for the two public forums, they’re scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26 in the Crookston High School auditorium and Thursday, Oct. 24, also in the auditorium. Both get underway at 6 p.m.

But between those two larger-scale sessions, Olson has scheduled a series of “mini-meetings” that he will attend, along with one or two school district staff members or school board members, to detail the reasons behind the two ballot questions and answer any questions people might have.

The schedule of the mini-meetings is as follows:

• Monday, Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty

• Tuesday, Oct. 1 at noon at Happy Joe’s

• Monday, Oct. 7 at noon at RBJ’s Restaurant

• Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill

• Tuesday, Oct. 15 at noon at DaRoos.

More tours of the current bus garage at 115 East 4th Avenue are also scheduled. They will precede the two larger public forums on Sept. 26 and Oct. 24, from 4 to 5:45 p.m. each day.

“We are trying to make hearing this information as easy and accessible as possible,” Olson says.