Pirate football team takes on Breckenridge

Crookston High School’s homecoming week will be from October 7th - 11th.

Here’s the schedule:

- The theme for Monday is U.S.A. Day, so wear your patriotic colors.

- Coronation will be on Tuesday at 10 A.M. in the auditorium, and the dress theme for Tuesday is Holiday Day.

- Wednesday’s theme is Sports Day, and the Powder Puff football game will be at 6:30 P.M. at the UMC football field.

- On Thursday, the school will run on a primetime schedule, and the theme for Thursday will be Color War. Seniors will wear black, Juniors will wear white, Sophomores will wear blue, 9th grade will wear red, 8th grade will wear yellow, 7th grade will wear green, and the staff will be wearing orange.

- Friday’s theme is Pirate Day, and it will run on primetime schedule. at 8:15 A.M., the homecoming candidates will go to Highland, Cathedral, and Washington. After that is the Pepfest, which will be at 10 A.M. At 3, the football players will walk around the school, and the homecoming football game will be at 6 vs. Breckenridge.

The week will be capped off with the Homecoming dance at 9 P.M.