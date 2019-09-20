Sportsmen's Club would sponsor trap shooting team - activity is for girls and boys.

At the Wednesday, Sept. 11, meeting of the Sleepy Eye Board of Education, several members of the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club were in attendance to advocate for the creation of a high school trap shooting team. Club member, Larry Baumgardt, had volunteered to speak before the board and invited his son Brad, who coaches the trap shooting team at BLHS, to answer questions.

The Baumgardts explained that trap shooting is an activity sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League with many schools throughout the state fielding a program. He said both local activity directors, Cory Haala and Bruce Woitas, had been consulted on adding this activity in Sleepy Eye.

Larry said the teams must be sponsored by local organizations, like the Sportsmen’s Club, with no money coming from the school district other than a waiver of the activity fee — which is then collected by the team instead. He said the team seeks permission to use the school logo and letter system.

Brad said trap shooting has become the largest participation activity at BLHS, with more kids on the team than even the football team draws. He said it is for girls and boys in grades 7 through 12.

Some of the other details provided by the Baumgardts were:

•No guns on campus.

•The Sportsmen’s Club supplies the shells. Kids bring empty guns to the gun range for practice and meets.

•Participants must have completed gun safety training.

•Coaches must undergo background checks. (Four Sportsmen’s Club members are willing to coach and will have training this winter.)

•Eligibility follows school requirement.

•Practices and meets are on Wednesdays and Sundays, with schedules set to work with religious education classes and church services.

•There is no travel other than end of season tournament. The kids shoot for a score that is recorded for placement

•The season is March through June.

Superintendent John Cselovszki said the board will likely approve the trap shooting team at next month’s meeting.

Cselovszki reported student numbers (with last year comparison) to the board. Voluntary PreK: 24 (36 last year); K-6: 307 (326); 7-12: 260 (254); plus St. Mary’s students in some courses, 20 (37).

Action items approved:

•Certify payable 2020 levy for maximum amount pending information becoming available from the Minnesota Department of Education.

•Termination of Erin Tutunaru.

•Resignation of Jackie Linan.

•Hire Samantha Schmidt as JH volleyball coach at $1,841.

•Resignation of Crystal Ibberson as head golf coach.

•ECSE contract for Leigh Waibel at $50,288.

•Hire Melissa Suess as early childhood paraprofessional at $12.38/hour.

The next school board meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m.