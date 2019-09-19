Racing out to a 29-0 halftime advantage the Redwood Valley Cardinals improved to 3-0 on the season with a 36-0 rout of host LeSueur/Henderson Sept. 13 in a non-conference match-up.

The Cardinals - ranked third in the latest Class AA poll - will now square off with unbeaten and state-ranked Jackson County Central in an old SWC rivalry match-up now played in the South Central (White) District.

The Huskies have looked dominating in their first three games, averaging nearly 57 points per game (ppg) while allowing just three points per game defensively.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are scoring 26 ppg and allowing just 6.3 ppg game and have the best win of the two teams (a 16-6 win over 2-1 New Ulm).

Last year the Cardinals went on the road and upset the Huskies 7-0 on the way to a perfect regular season and its first ever South Central (White) District title.

Friday night in LeSueur, the Cardinals were just too much for the Giants, racking up 400 yards of total offense (229 on the ground) and 22 first downs while allowing just 83 yards of total offense and four first downs to the Giants.

The Cards jumped out early with pair of first quarter touchdown runs from Carter Johnson (both 7-yarder’s). Leading 15-0, the Cards tacked on two more scores in the second quarter to take control for good.

Johnson notched his third score of the half on a 3-yard run, and Haas would connect with Alex Lang on an 80-yard touchdown strike to make it 29-0 at the half.

Maverick Goblirsch would get in on the action with a short 1-yard touchdown run in the third before Head Coach Matt Lundeen called off the dogs.

Haas was an efficient 10-of-15 for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception through the air.

Jaxon Lang led a balanced ground attack with 14 carries for 60 yards, Johnson had 12 carries for 43 yards and three scores, Goblirsch had eight carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, Adam Bommersbach added nine carries for 48 yards and Luke Grannes had seven rushes for 30 yards.

Alex Lang hauled in three receptions for 117 yards and a score, Connor Josephson had three catches for 29 ayrds, Jordan Mertens added three catches for 15 yards, Ben Collins had one catch for 11 yards and Carter Guetter added one catch for seven yards.

Andrew Stephens added an interception on defense (individual defensive stats were unavailable).

Riley Dikken went 3-for-3 on extra point attempts.

Lundeen pointed out the strong play of the offensive and defensive lines in the shutout led by Chad Maddox, Kaleb Haase, Jed Hansen, Andy Fischer, Holden Runck, Elias Friese, Matthew Prouty, Brayden Reynolds, Carson Woodford and Guetter.

“We really controlled the line of scrimmage and that was huge considering the wet ground,” Lundeen said, “I thought overall we were efficient in all areas of the game and that was great to see.”

The Cardinals and Huskies will kick off Friday night from Inglis Field at 7 p.m. with a Redwood Valley Booster Club tailgate party before the game beginning at 5:30 p.m.