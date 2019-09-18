The University of Minnesota Crookston has been ranked #34 among the “Top 50 Baccalaureate Colleges” in the U.S. by Washington Monthly in its 2019 College Guide. The rankings from Washington Monthly were initiated fourteen years ago when it was decided to rank schools based on what they had done for their country.

The publication includes four distinctive categories: National Universities, Liberal Arts Colleges, Master’s Universities, and Baccalaureate Colleges. The UMN Crookston came in at #34 among Baccalaureate Colleges, and is the only Minnesota college on that ranking list. Each category includes both public and private institutions.