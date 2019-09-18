Earlier this month while in Polk County near the town of Erskine, a colleague of mine informed me about a turkey vulture chick inside an abandoned rural house. Being aware that turkey vultures often nest in old buildings, I have never observed the nesting behavior firsthand and so I just had to go see for myself.

The large and stately looking three-story house was structurally sound, but in ruinous condition having long ago been left to the elements; no human occupants for decades. Although none of the windows appeared broken, one of the doors was partially opened, thereby allowing barn swallows, mice, and who knows what other animals, complete and unlimited access.

I tiptoed around each of the vacant rooms with trepidation, not knowing when or exactly where I would encounter the vulture or vultures. To tell you the truth, I wasn’t certain about what kind of reception I’d receive from the birds and so I was overly cautious as I peeked into each of the rooms.

Having thoroughly examined the dank and dark basement, the first floor, and the upstairs of the house, I began wondering if perhaps the vulture family had vacated the dwelling until I noticed another flight of stairs—steep, almost ladder-like—leading to the attic of the creaky and stinky old house.

Emerging into the attic as if climbing out of a hole in the earth, I first saw that the roof-hatch above me was open and undoubtedly the reason for the fairly well-lit room and possible vulture entrance into the house. Indeed, the near vertical, single-board stair steps leading to the hatch was full of whitewash, a telltale sign that vultures, or other birds, perched from the roof opening or otherwise relieved themselves upon entering or departing the attic.

As I lingered for a moment taking in the destitute room, cobwebs hanging from the rafters and stained 1970s and 80s newspapers strewn everywhere about the floor, my nostrils and eyesight had had enough and so I turned to climb back down the stairs. And just as my line of vision came level with the attic floor, I noticed a dark object cowering in the far corner of the room. “There you are”, I said aloud.

Sure enough, a nearly full-grown turkey vulture chick, all by itself, stood hunched with its bare and reddish head held down, eyed me closely as I climbed back up the stairway and walked across the dirty attic floor toward the forlorn bird. For a few minutes I squatted about five feet in front of the young vulture while studying its eyes and small featherless head, as well as examining its beak, body, feet, and behavior. Its dark brown feathers were glossy despite the low light.

The bird emitted an unnerving guttural hiss-sound that caused me pause and, thus, the intended effect—I didn’t move any closer. Besides, I had read that turkey vultures have the disgusting habit of regurgitating reeking clumps of undigested food. No way was I going to approach any closer than a wing’s length from my new friend.

Turkey vultures are common in Minnesota. Nesting throughout most of the state, these raptors nest in a variety of places that include abandoned buildings, rock crevices, cliff and bluff ledges, inside of caves, within mammal burrows and hollow logs, and even in unused hawk or heron nests.

One to three eggs are laid, and, from start to finish, the entire nesting season may take up to 80 days to complete. Parents feed their youngsters, like the Polk County vulture chick that I observed, not by carrying food in their feet and talons like most other raptors do, because they can’t, but as one might expect for carrion eating birds like vultures: in their bellies.

Scrumptious meals of meat is either vomited directly into hungry mouths or coughed up onto the ground for the chicks to pick at and consume for themselves.

The juvenile turkey vulture that I became acquainted with has likely fledged by now and is soaring about the countryside. It’s also possible that its parents will return to the old house for next year’s nesting season, too. Such an odd bird, the turkey vulture is, yet unique and special in every way as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Blane likes to hear from his readers. Email him your favorite outdoors experiences and wildlife encounters at bklemek@yahoo.com.