Polk County was well represented at the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show last weekend at the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, with Gretchen Theis and Winston, Linnea French and Jojo, Alex Schwede and Sugar, all from Crookston, and Jojo Dunbar and Ace of Fertile all competing.

Theis placed in pole weaving, jumping figure-8, and key race. French placed in western horsemanship. Anyone interested in joining 4-H or seeking more information is encouraged to contact Katie Becker at 218-563-2465 or kabecker@umn.edu.