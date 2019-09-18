A Parent Information Night to learn more about Girl Scouts will be held Thursday, September 19 at 7 p.m. at the Tri-Valley Transit Office, located at 1345 Fairfax Avenue in Crookston. Learn about registration, fall product information and come make “Whirlings.”

Memberships are $25 and troops are forming now.



“At Girl Scouts, she’ll have endless opportunities to get outdoors, inspiring her to seek adventures and overcome challenges so she can create her own success - whatever that looks like to her. Here, she’ll discover who she is, what she’s passionate about, and what she wants to achieve - both today and in the future,” says the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

Questions? Call Member Services at 1-800-666-2141 or email help@gsdakotahorizons.org. Scholarships are available so every girl can be a Girl Scout.